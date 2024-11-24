Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.04 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

