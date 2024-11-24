Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,018 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 173.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,854,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,273,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 218,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,017,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $63.81 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

