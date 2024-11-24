Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 81 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $610.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $463.89 and a 12 month high of $611.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.29. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

