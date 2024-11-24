Barclays Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $90.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $726.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

