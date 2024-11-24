Barrington Research Boosts Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Price Target to $15.00

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Powerfleet from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Powerfleet Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Powerfleet stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Powerfleet has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Powerfleet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

