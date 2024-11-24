BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

