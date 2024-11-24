BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

BRBR stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

