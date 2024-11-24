Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNRX stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

