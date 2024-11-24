BMO Capital Markets Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $51.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. AZEK has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $51.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AZEK by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.