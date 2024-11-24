Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,373 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BRF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BRF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from BRF’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

