Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $126.53

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

PVH Stock Up 4.4 %

PVH stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH has a 1-year low of $85.49 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PVH by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PVH by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after acquiring an additional 75,720 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

