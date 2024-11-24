Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 156.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.8 %

BG opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

