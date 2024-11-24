Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cameco by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 93,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cameco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

