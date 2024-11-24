Caprock Group LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 305.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $77,628,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $99,682,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 511.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

