Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in National Grid by 19.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 8,101.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 54.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 1.6 %

National Grid stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

