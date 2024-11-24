Caprock Group LLC Buys 64,923 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,923 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Gerdau by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 132.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.