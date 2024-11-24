Caprock Group LLC Buys 827 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

NYSE RF opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

