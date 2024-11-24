Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $314.40 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.