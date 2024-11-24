Caprock Group LLC Has $314,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in APA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

