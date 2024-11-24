Caprock Group LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

