Caprock Group LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,759,000 after buying an additional 280,696 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after buying an additional 1,649,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,630,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,045,000 after buying an additional 843,903 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

