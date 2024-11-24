Caprock Group LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 354,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 166,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

