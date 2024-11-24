Caprock Group LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,032 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

