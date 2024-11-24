Caprock Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $2,318,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FOX Stock Up 0.5 %

FOXA stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.