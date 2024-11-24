Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $38.60 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.