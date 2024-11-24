Caprock Group LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 534.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.74%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

