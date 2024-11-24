Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $38,985,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $17,740,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at $38,068,482.82. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,673 shares of company stock worth $19,684,387 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

