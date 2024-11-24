Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.