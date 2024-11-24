Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

