Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC opened at $42.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.