Caprock Group LLC Sells 15,143 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

