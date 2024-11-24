Caprock Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Up 1.9 %

ENTG opened at $107.24 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

