Caprock Group LLC Sells 404 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,264,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

