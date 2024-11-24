Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 363.5% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

