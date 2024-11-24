Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Chairman Sells $5,208,619.44 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $245.02 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.83 and a 52 week high of $251.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.62.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 31.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 149,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

