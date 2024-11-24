Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $252.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.42 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

