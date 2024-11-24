Commerce Bank Acquires 58,994 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 426.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,994 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

