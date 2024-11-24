Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.60 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

