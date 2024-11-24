Commerce Bank Buys 1,131 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

