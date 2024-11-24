Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,955,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

