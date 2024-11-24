Commerce Bank Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

