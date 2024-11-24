Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.32 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

