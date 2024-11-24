Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

