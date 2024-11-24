Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.00 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

