Commerce Bank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ResMed by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,670,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,976,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $246,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,413.04. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,278. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMD opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.