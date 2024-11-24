Commerce Bank Has $1.70 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Markel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 156,757.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,596,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,750.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,751.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,597.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,586.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

