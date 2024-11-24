Commerce Bank Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

