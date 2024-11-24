Commerce Bank Has $1.86 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 33,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 55.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 214,535 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $298.11 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.