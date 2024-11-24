Commerce Bank Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $397.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $225.83 and a 12 month high of $405.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

