Commerce Bank Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Exelon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 33.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

